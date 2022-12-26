live

Breaking News Highlights: Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Issues Disqualification Order of Congress MLA Mamta Devi

Stay tuned with India.com for latest news from India and around the world.

Breaking News , 27 December 2022

Breaking News Updates, December 26: Emergence of Bf.7 subvariant of omicron has put states on high alert amid spurt in COVID cases in China. India will conduct a mock drill in hospitals on December 27 to ascertain the COVID preparedness in case of emergency. In lieu of cases detected in India, Karnataka government is also scheduled to hold a meeting today and issue fresh guidelines for the virus. Meanwhile, China returned man tested positive in Agra yesterday. His samples have been sent for genome sequencing in Lucknow.

Load More