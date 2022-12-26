live

Breaking News Highlights: Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Issues Disqualification Order of Congress MLA Mamta Devi

Stay tuned with India.com for latest news from India and around the world.

Updated: December 26, 2022 11:28 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Breaking News , 27 December 2022
Breaking News , 27 December 2022

Breaking News Updates, December 26: Emergence of Bf.7 subvariant of omicron has put states on high alert amid spurt in COVID cases in China. India will conduct a mock drill in hospitals on December 27 to ascertain the COVID preparedness in case of emergency. In lieu of cases detected in India, Karnataka government is also scheduled to hold  a meeting today and issue fresh guidelines for the virus. Meanwhile, China returned man tested positive in Agra yesterday. His samples have been sent for genome sequencing in Lucknow.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 11:27 PM IST

    Updates to this LIVE Blog are closed now.

  • 11:27 PM IST

    Nepal government: Dahal forms 8-member cabinet with 3 deputy PMs

  • 10:48 PM IST

  • 10:27 PM IST

    Union Law Minister at 16th National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad in Haryana: There’re so many pending cases in courts. Some lawyers keep on asking for dates&some judges even give them. So, people responsible for delivering justice aren’t able to deliver justice

  • 10:08 PM IST

    China to drop COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travellers from Jan 8

  • 10:00 PM IST

  • 9:44 PM IST

    Paper Leak: Himachal Pradesh Govt has suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) Hamirpur with immediate effect. The decision has been taken to end the ‘paper leak mafia’ in the state: N Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to HP CM

  • 9:24 PM IST

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Putin-Xi likely to communicate via video link this week: Report

  • 8:55 PM IST

    Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahato issued disqualification order of Congress MLA Mamta Devi who was convicted for five years by an MP/MLA Hazaribagh court on December 13 in a firing case.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 26, 2022 6:57 AM IST

Updated Date: December 26, 2022 11:28 PM IST