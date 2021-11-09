Breaking News LIVE Updates Nov 9, 2021: In view of the rising pollution in the national capital,Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai will on Tuesday hold a meeting with officials from concerned departments to discuss on necessary steps required to reduce air pollution in the national capital. “We have called a meeting of all departments concerned, including environment department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD) and municipal corporations, at the Delhi secretariat to discuss what more can be done to reduce Delhi’s own share of pollution,” Rai said a day ago.”The discussion will be held on what steps can be taken to help the people of Delhi breathe better and get relief from increased pollution as soon as possible,” Rai said inspecting the sprinkling of water on the road to control dust pollution near the Supreme Court on Monday afternoon. Delhi has been recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) under the “severe” category since Diwali night (November 4), which improved marginally to “very poor” this morning.Also Read - Biden Administration Urge Schools to Provide COVID-19 Shots, Info for Kids

