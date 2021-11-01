Breaking News LIVE Updates Nov 1, 2021: After a hiatus of more than one-and-a-half years due to the coronavirus outbreak, all schools and colleges in New Delhi are all set to reopen from Monday (November 1) for all classes with 50 percent student strength. Apart from Delhi’s educational institutions, Kerala schools are also reopening from today starting with classes 1 to 7, 10, and 12 and with COVID protocols, like bio-bubbles in place. Along with that, a section of Tamil Nadu students of Classes I to VIII will also be returning to their schools on Monday, after a gap of nearly 20 months. The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in the closure of schools in March 2020.Also Read - Zydus Cadila To Reduce its Vaccine Price to Rs 265 Per Dose; Final Decision Soon: Source

