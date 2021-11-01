Breaking News LIVE Updates Nov 1, 2021: After a hiatus of more than one-and-a-half years due to the coronavirus outbreak, all schools and colleges in New Delhi are all set to reopen from Monday (November 1) for all classes with 50 percent student strength. Apart from Delhi’s educational institutions, Kerala schools are also reopening from today starting with classes 1 to 7, 10, and 12 and with COVID protocols, like bio-bubbles in place. Along with that, a section of Tamil Nadu students of Classes I to VIII will also be returning to their schools on Monday, after a gap of nearly 20 months. The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in the closure of schools in March 2020.Also Read - Zydus Cadila To Reduce its Vaccine Price to Rs 265 Per Dose; Final Decision Soon: Source

Also Read - West Bengal Prepares Guidelines Ahead to Reopening Schools For Classes 9 to 12 | Full List Here

Live Updates

  • 7:52 AM IST

    State Foundation Day/Rajyotsava: On November 1, various states like — Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are celebrating their foundation day.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    PM Modi in UK’s Glasgow for UN COP26 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to participate in the crucial 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) on climate change in Glasgow on Monday.PM Modi is on a two-day visit to participate in COP-26, where he will meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discuss bilateral ties.

  • 7:17 AM IST

    Tasmac Bars to reopen from Nov 1: Ahead of Diwali, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) has instructed bars attached to its retail vending shops to be reopened from November 1.

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Petrol/Diesel price today: The price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi today is fixed at Rs.109.69 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) and Rs. 98.42 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) respectively. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices per litre in Mumbai is at Rs.115.50 and Rs.106.62, Rs.110.15 and Rs.101.56 in Kolkata and Rs. 106.35 and Rs.102.59 in Chennai respectively