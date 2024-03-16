Home

News

Will Go To People With Track Record of 10 Years: Amit Shah On Mission 400+ For NDA

live

Will Go To People With Track Record of 10 Years: Amit Shah On Mission 400+ For NDA

The Election Commission of India(ECI) will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Breaking LIVE: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Afghanistan

Breaking News LIVE March 16, 2024: The Election Commission of India(ECI) will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Sharing a post on X, the poll panel said a press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some state assemblies will be held at 3 pm on Saturday. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that. The EC will also announce the Assembly election dates for some states. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Speaking of elections, let’s not forget the word ‘electoral bonds’. Certainly, electoral bonds have been grabbing significant attention in recent headlines. The Election Commission on March 14 uploaded data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI. Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd were among the top donors to political parties.

Turning our attention to global affairs, it’s essential not to overlook the ongoing relevance of former President Trump in the international spotlight. The judge overseeing former US President Donald Trump’s ‘hush money’ trial delayed it by 30 days after new evidence was turned over to the parties, The Hill reported. Jury selection was set to begin on March 25, which would have marked Trump’s first criminal trial. However, judge Juan Merchan agreed to delay the trial after prosecutors consented to the one-month delay.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Election Dates, Trump’s Trial, Sports Mega events, business coverage, entertainment dose, educational events, career tips, and catchy viral videos.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.