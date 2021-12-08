Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 8, 2021: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on Wednesday struck off Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The temblor occurred at around 2:29 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.2 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, and at depth of 20 km. The quake logged 3 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. So far no tsunami warning has been issued. Meanwhile, Another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted off the coast of the US eastern state of Oregon in the early hours on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said. The tumours felt at 0036 GMT. The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 44.40 degrees north latitude and 129.53 degrees west longitude.Also Read - Bihar Panchayat Elections: 10th Phase of Polling in 34 Districts to be Held Today

