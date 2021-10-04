Breaking News LIVE Updates: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called upon farmers’ organisations across the country to protest at District Collector’s and District Magistrate’s offices in all districts across the country on Monday over the death of the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh. SKM in an official statement claimed the death of four farmers – Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19), and asked the farmers to organise protests outside DC and DM offices between 10 am and 1 pm. The farmers’ union also said that around 12 to 15 persons were injured and hospitalised in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.Also Read - Tata Punch Unveil Today: Bookings, Launch, Expected Price, Features, Other Details You Should Know

