live

Breaking LIVE: Belarus Calls For UNSC Reforms, Backs India’s Bid to Gain Permanent Seat at Security Council

Breaking News Highlights: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world. PM Modi virtually launched 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Breaking LIVE: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Afghanistan

Breaking News Live Blog: Belarusian has joined the chorus for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said his country would support India’s call for a permanent seat in the world body. Notably, Aleinik is currently on a visit to India.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.