live

Breaking LIVE: Belarus Calls For UNSC Reforms, Backs India’s Bid to Gain Permanent Seat at Security Council

Breaking News Highlights: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world. PM Modi virtually launched 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Updated: March 14, 2024 9:21 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

breaking news live updates
Breaking LIVE: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Afghanistan

Breaking News Live Blog: Belarusian has joined the chorus for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said his country would support India’s call for a permanent seat in the world body. Notably, Aleinik is currently on a visit to India.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here

Live Updates

  • Mar 14, 2024 9:21 AM IST

    watch | On being asked about the number of people getting citizenship after CAA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says “There are a lot of people, there is no count as of now. Due to the miscampaign going on, many people will hesitate to file an application. I want to assure everyone to apply here and have faith in the Narendra Modi government that you will be given citizenship with retrospective effect. This law is accepting you as a refugee. If you have entered India illegally, there will be no criminal case against you…There is no need for anyone to get scared. Everyone will be given equal rights as they will become the citizens of India…”

  • Mar 14, 2024 9:17 AM IST

    4 Killed In Fire At Building In Delhi’s Shastri Nagar

  • Mar 14, 2024 8:55 AM IST

    “CAA will never be taken back,” Home Minister Amit Shah makes categorical statement

  • Mar 14, 2024 8:54 AM IST

    Prime Minister to address PM SVANidhi beneficiaries in Delhi today

  • Mar 14, 2024 8:53 AM IST

    Responding to CM Mamata Banerjee’s remark on CAA notification Amit Shah said, “The day is not far, when BJP will come to power there (West Bengal) and will stop infiltration. If you do this kind of politics and with such an important national security issue, you allow infiltration by doing appeasement politics and oppose the refugees from getting citizenship, then people will not be with you. Mamata Banerjee does not know the difference between a person taking refuge and an infiltrator…”

  • Mar 14, 2024 8:50 AM IST

    CAA will never be taken back,says HM Shah

  • Mar 14, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    ED is conducting raids at multiple locations in Sandeshkhali since early morning in connection with a land-grabbing case against arrested expelled TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan

  • Mar 14, 2024 8:43 AM IST
    Earthquake Of 5.3 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.