Breaking News Live: Trump Calls Himself ‘Proud Political Dissident’ In CPAC Speech

Breaking News LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world.

Updated: February 25, 2024 8:05 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Breaking News Live: Trump Beats Nikki Haley In South Carolina Gop Primary

Breaking News Live Blog: Former president Donald Trump secured a decisive victory over Nikki Haley in South Carolina’s GOP presidential primary on Saturday, dealing a major setback in her home state. Assam Rifles seized 1024 Kg of processed Marijuana hidden at a warehouse in Bejoynagar in West Tripura District. In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old Indian national died in a deadly fire incident that took place in New York‘s Harlem. The fire broke out in an apartment in Harlem on Friday, and the deceased was in the building. The deceased man was identified as Fazil Khan. The Indian Embassy in New York has extended support and informed that they are in touch with Khan’s family.

  • Feb 25, 2024 8:05 AM IST

    Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shortly inaugurate Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka.

  • Feb 25, 2024 8:01 AM IST

    Indian Man dies in fire in Harlen, India’s Consulate in New York extends support

    In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old Indian national died in a deadly fire incident that took place in New York’s Harlem. The fire broke out in an apartment in Harlem on Friday, and the deceased was in the building. The deceased man was identified as Fazil Khan.

  • Feb 25, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    US Polls: Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in South Carolina GOP primary

  • Feb 25, 2024 7:59 AM IST

    Trump calls himself a ‘proud political dissident’ in CPAC speech

  • Feb 25, 2024 7:59 AM IST
    Assam Rifles seized 1024 Kg of processed Marijuana worth Rs 4.09 Crore hidden at a warehouse and nearby forest area of Bejoynagar, Sidhi Mohanpur, West Tripura District on 23 February 2024: Assam Rifles

