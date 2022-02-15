Breaking News LIVE, Feb 15, 2022: In view of decreasing trend of COVID cases, the West Bengal government has withdrawn a ban on incoming international flights with effect from Tuesday. However, international passengers either have to be fully vaccinated or go through an RT-PCR test within 72 hours from flight departure, said the official statement. Meanwhile, the Assam government has said mandatory testing for COVID-19 at airports, railway stations, and hospitals will stop from Tuesday, but those with symptoms may opt for tests on a voluntary basis. In an order issued on Monday, Assam Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Anurag Goel said the COVID-19 positivity rate is gradually decreasing in the state and the country. “Mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railway stations, road border points, etc shall be discontinued. However, symptomatic patients are requested to test for COVID-19 for diagnostic purposes voluntarily, at any recognised testing facility,” he said. Likewise, compulsory testing for any patient coming to hospitals for treatment will also be discontinued.Also Read - US Warns Russia of 'Severe Consequences' if it Invades Ukraine

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - LIVE India vs New Zealand Score 2nd WODI: Deepti Sharma Removes Suzie Bates

Also Read - Riddhi Dogra Reacts To Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat’s Valentine's Day Post For Girlfriend Shamita Shetty | Watch ShaRa's Romantic Video

Live Updates

  • 7:57 AM IST

    Gurugram to have first woman police chief from Tuesday: The Millennium City is all set to have its first woman police chief from Tuesday when 1994-batch, Haryana-cadre IPS officer Kala Ramachandran will assume the charge of the city police commissioner. Ramachandran will take over the charge from outgoing Police Commissioner K K Rao who has been transferred to the Centre for Police Training and Research at Bhondsi near Gurugram.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Karanataka Hijab Row: In Bihar schools, children wear the same type of dress… We respect each other’s religious sentiments. We do not interfere in their way of practicing religion or culture. That’s why we should not pay attention to such things.