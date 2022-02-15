Breaking News LIVE, Feb 15, 2022: In view of decreasing trend of COVID cases, the West Bengal government has withdrawn a ban on incoming international flights with effect from Tuesday. However, international passengers either have to be fully vaccinated or go through an RT-PCR test within 72 hours from flight departure, said the official statement. Meanwhile, the Assam government has said mandatory testing for COVID-19 at airports, railway stations, and hospitals will stop from Tuesday, but those with symptoms may opt for tests on a voluntary basis. In an order issued on Monday, Assam Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Anurag Goel said the COVID-19 positivity rate is gradually decreasing in the state and the country. “Mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railway stations, road border points, etc shall be discontinued. However, symptomatic patients are requested to test for COVID-19 for diagnostic purposes voluntarily, at any recognised testing facility,” he said. Likewise, compulsory testing for any patient coming to hospitals for treatment will also be discontinued.Also Read - US Warns Russia of 'Severe Consequences' if it Invades Ukraine

