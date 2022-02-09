Breaking News LIVE Updates Feb 09, 2022: The Indian Meteorological Department, in its latest weather forecast has predicted that parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will receive light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh.The precipitation activity will lead to a further drop in the temperature levels and will start rising back to normal level from February 10. As per the Met projection, dry weather will prevail in the state between February 10 and 15. Last week, the hill districts of the state witnessed intense snowfall while the plains received a heavy rain spell.Also Read - LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W One-Off T20I 2022 Score: Harmanpreet Departs; India in Trouble

