Breaking News LIVE Updates Feb 09, 2022: The Indian Meteorological Department, in its latest weather forecast has predicted that parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will receive light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh.The precipitation activity will lead to a further drop in the temperature levels and will start rising back to normal level from February 10. As per the Met projection, dry weather will prevail in the state between February 10 and 15. Last week, the hill districts of the state witnessed intense snowfall while the plains received a heavy rain spell.

  • 7:50 AM IST

    Rain lashes parts of Delhi- NCR: IMD has predicted moderate intensity rain & winds with a speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, today.

  • 7:46 AM IST

    Karnataka Hijab row: All eyes on High Court Hearing today
    The Karnataka High Court will on Wednesday resume the hearing of petitions, filed by students of the Government Pre-University College for Girls, Udupi, challenging Hijab ban inside classrooms.

  • 7:44 AM IST

    Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to campaign in Goa today: BJP’s star campaigners for Goa Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will visit the state on Wednesday, and hold a series of public rallies and door-to-door meetings across various constituencies in North and South Goa.

    Shah’s day-long engagements start with the door-to-door campaign at Mayem Assembly Constituency at 3.30 pm followed by a door-to-door campaign at Bicholim Assembly Constituency at 4.25 pm. He will campaign for BJP candidates Premendra Shet and Rajesh Patnekar in their respective two constituencies.

    Rajnath Singh will campaign for the BJP in South Goa. His itinerary includes a visit to Mahaalsa Temple, Mardol-Ponda and Darshan at 4.00 pm. He will hold a public meeting at Ponda Bus Stand from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm and another public meeting near the municipality at Vasco from 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm.