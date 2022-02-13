Breaking News LIVE, Feb 13, 2022: With Punjab polls just a week away, the campaign scene has heated up in the state and on Sunday Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for their respective parties. Shah will be addressing a rally in Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar in the evening. Prior to this, he is also scheduled to address rallies in Ludhiana and Patiala. Malini will address public election rallies in Amritsar West, Amritsar East and Maur in Malwa region. Union minister Hardeep Puri will also be present. Besides, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address corner meetings covering Amritsar North, Amritsar Central, Amritsar East and Amritsar South on Sunday. He will be accompanied by AAP CM face and party candidate from Dhuri Bhagwant Mann. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi will land at Bathinda to attend a public meeting at Kotkapura at 11 am on Sunday. She will have an interaction with women in Dhuri followed by a roadshow in Dera Bassi at 3.30 pm. She will fly back to Delhi from Chandigarh at 6 pm, according to a party release.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, February 13 to February 19: What’s In Store For You This Week?

