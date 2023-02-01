  • Home
Breaking News LIVE: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mathura’s Clothing Store; Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Updated: February 1, 2023 7:09 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Breaking News Live Updates: January 31
Breaking News Live Updates: February 1

Breaking News Live Updates, February 1: The BJP will start a 12-day nationwide campaign on Wednesday to make people aware of the “pro-people” measures announced in the Union Budget, party leaders said. The campaign that will begin the day the budget is presented in Parliament will be coordinated by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi and it will conclude on February 12, they said. In 50 major cities of the country, ministers of the Narendra Modi government will hold press conferences to highlight the “pro-people” measures announced in the Union Budget, they said.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mathura:

  • 6:59 AM IST

    BJP Nationwide Campaign on Benefits of Union Budget 2023: The BJP will start a 12-day nationwide campaign on Wednesday to make people aware of the “pro-people” measures announced in the Union Budget, party leaders said. The campaign that will begin the day the budget is presented in Parliament will be coordinated by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi and it will conclude on February 12, they said. BJP president JP Nadda has formed a task-force comprising nine members, including party general secretary Sunil Bansal and heads of its farmer and youth wings, to organise discussions, press conferences or seminars on the Union Budget in all districts of the country, they said.

    In 50 major cities of the country, ministers of the Narendra Modi government will hold press conferences to highlight the “pro-people” measures announced in the Union Budget, they said.

Published Date: February 1, 2023 6:44 AM IST

Updated Date: February 1, 2023 7:09 AM IST