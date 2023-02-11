Home

Turkey, Syria Earthquake LIVE: Death Toll Rises Over 24,000; Rescue Operations Continue For More Survivors

Turkey, Syria Earthquake LIVE: Death Toll Rises Over 24,000; Rescue Operations Continue For More Survivors

Rescue teams search for people as cranes remove debris from destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey (AP Photo)

Breaking News LIVE Updates, February 11: Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 23,000 in Turkey and Syria. Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.The United Nations has pledged a $25 million grant for people in earthquake-stricken areas of Syria. That’s in addition to a $25 million grant announced earlier this week for emergency operations in both Turkey and Syria.

