  • Turkey, Syria Earthquake LIVE: Death Toll Rises Over 24,000; Rescue Operations Continue For More Survivors
Turkey, Syria Earthquake LIVE: Death Toll Rises Over 24,000; Rescue Operations Continue For More Survivors

Updated: February 11, 2023 8:14 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Rescue teams search for people as cranes remove debris from destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey
Rescue teams search for people as cranes remove debris from destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey (AP Photo)

Breaking News LIVE Updates, February 11: Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 23,000 in Turkey and Syria. Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.The United Nations has pledged a $25 million grant for people in earthquake-stricken areas of Syria. That’s in addition to a $25 million grant announced earlier this week for emergency operations in both Turkey and Syria.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Lax Buildings In Turkey: Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing — and in some cases, encouraging — a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say.

    The lax enforcement, which experts in geology and engineering have long warned about, is gaining renewed scrutiny in the aftermath of this week’s devastating earthquakes, which flattened thousands of buildings and killed more than 23,000 people across Turkey and Syria.

    “This is a disaster caused by shoddy construction, not by an earthquake,” said David Alexander, a professor of emergency planning at University College London.

  • 8:16 AM IST

    NDRF Rescues 8-Year-Old Girl from Under The Rubbles | WATCH

  • 7:58 AM IST

    Fire Breaks Out At PNB, Karol Bagh, Delhi: Fire broke out at PNB bank in Karol Bagh area at around 5am. 16 fire tenders reached the spot & controlled the fire. No casualties were reported. Reason behind the fire is being ascertained.

  • 7:35 AM IST

    Turkey, Syria Earthquake LIVE: Aid Arrives From Across International Borders
    Some 130 international urban search-and-rescue teams are working in the earthquake-impacted area of Turkey. Another 57 international search-and-rescue teams are on their way, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as per IANS report.

    At the Turkish government’s request, two UN disaster assessment and coordination teams with a total of 50 members have been deployed to Gaziantep and to four hubs in the impacted area to support the coordination of the operations, he added on Friday.

    A separate UN disaster assessment and coordination team has arrived in Syria and is deploying to Aleppo, Homs and Latakia to support the response there, he said.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Turkey, Syria Earthquake LIVE: Although experts say trapped people can live for a week or more, the chances of finding survivors are dimming. The rescues Friday in Syria and Turkey have provided fleeting moments of joy and relief amid the misery gripping the shattered region, where morgues and cemeteries are overwhelmed.

  • 7:25 AM IST

    Turkey, Syria Earthquake LIVE: Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 23,000 in Turkey and Syria.

Published Date: February 11, 2023 7:24 AM IST

Updated Date: February 11, 2023 8:14 AM IST

