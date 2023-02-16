Home

Breaking News Highlights: PM Modi to Address Global Business Summit on Friday

Breaking News Highlights: PM Modi to Address Global Business Summit on Friday

Breaking News Highlights January 17

Breaking News: The Income Tax department’s ‘survey’ at the BBC office in New Delhi and Mumbai continued for the third straight day on Thursday as officials gathered financial data from select staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation. The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai around 11:30 am on Tuesday has clocked more than 45 hours now, officials said. The survey is going on, they told PTI. Authorities had said on Wednesday that the exercise would continue for some more time, saying the “exact time frame to call the operation closed rests entirely on the teams on the ground”. The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, officials have said. The survey teams are seeking answers on financial transactions, the company structure and other details about the news company, and are copying data from electronic gadgets as part of their task of collecting the evidence, tax officials had said.

