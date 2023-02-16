Breaking News Highlights: PM Modi to Address Global Business Summit on Friday

Top Recommended Stories

live

Updated: February 16, 2023 11:22 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Breaking News: The Income Tax department’s ‘survey’ at the BBC office in New Delhi and Mumbai continued for the third straight day on Thursday as officials gathered financial data from select staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation. The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai around 11:30 am on Tuesday has clocked more than 45 hours now, officials said. The survey is going on, they told PTI. Authorities had said on Wednesday that the exercise would continue for some more time, saying the “exact time frame to call the operation closed rests entirely on the teams on the ground”. The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, officials have said. The survey teams are seeking answers on financial transactions, the company structure and other details about the news company, and are copying data from electronic gadgets as part of their task of collecting the evidence, tax officials had said.

Live Updates

  • 11:21 PM IST

    Updated to this LIVE Blog are closed now. Thanks for staying with us.

  • 11:02 PM IST

  • 10:47 PM IST

  • 10:36 PM IST

    Tunisha Sharma suicide case | Waliv police filed a 524-page charge sheet in Vasai Court against accused Sheezan Khan. Hearing on the bail plea of accused Sheezan Khan will be heard tomorrow in Bombay High Court.

  • 9:44 PM IST

  • 9:36 PM IST

  • 9:24 PM IST

    Telangana | Our CM said that NDA govt is ‘No Data Available’ govt, and we stand by it as BRS party. After Modi govt came, there’s no census conducted & they (Centre) say that there are no data available for demonetisation, per capita income, RTIs: BRS MLC K Kavitha

  • 9:18 PM IST

    SC’s Constitution bench to pronounce tomorrow it’s order on whether to refer the cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis to a larger seven-judge bench for reconsideration of a 2016 Nabam Rebia judgment on powers of Assembly Speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    PM Modi To Address Global Business Summit On Friday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global business summit on Friday, his office said.

    The summit, Economic Times Global Business Summit 2023, is hosted annually by The Times Group, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

  • 8:53 PM IST

    Brother of Army personnel who was killed allegedly by a DMK councillor in Krishnagiri| Our brawl broke out when we were washing clothes during the day. Then in the evening the councillor came to our home, started abusing my father & then attacked him with a knife.

Published Date: February 16, 2023 8:15 AM IST

Updated Date: February 16, 2023 11:22 PM IST

