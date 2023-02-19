Breaking News Live: 2 Killed, Others Injured In Car-Truck Collision On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Breaking News Live Updates, February 19: At least two people were killed, and two others were injured in a collision between a car and a container truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Fatehabad Police Station area. The car was going from Hapur to Bageshwar Dham.
According to India Today sources, after refuelling the vehicle, the tractor driver was getting on the highway and swivelling slowly to reach the opposite side when the i20 car at high speed T-boned the tractor, cutting it into two parts.
