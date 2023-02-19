Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Breaking News Live: 2 Killed, Others Injured In Car-Truck Collision On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
live

Breaking News Live: 2 Killed, Others Injured In Car-Truck Collision On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from India and around the world.

Published: February 19, 2023 6:46 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking News Live Updates: February 19
Breaking News Live Updates: February 19

Breaking News Live Updates, February 19: At least two people were killed, and two others were injured in a collision between a car and a container truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Fatehabad Police Station area. The car was going from Hapur to Bageshwar Dham.

Also Read:

According to India Today sources, after refuelling the vehicle, the tractor driver was getting on the highway and swivelling slowly to reach the opposite side when the i20 car at high speed T-boned the tractor, cutting it into two parts.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from India and around the world.

Live Updates

  • 10:24 AM IST

    APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023 launched from Tamil Nadu

  • 10:13 AM IST

    Tamil comedian and Actor Mayilsamy passed away at the age of 57 due to a heart attack, in Chennai.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh | Shimla City recorded the highest minimum temperature of 14.4°C yesterday breaking the previous record of 14.2°C on 23rd February 2015: IMD

  • 8:20 AM IST

    Balloon incident ‘must never again occur’: Blinken tells China’s top diplomat Wang

  • 7:49 AM IST

    15 people killed, including civilians, in Israeli strike on Damascus that struck a residential building, reports AFP News Agency quoting Syrian Observatory for human rights

  • 7:48 AM IST

    Kerala | Three people were washed away while taking bath in the Pampa river in Pathanamthitta. The bodies of two people have been recovered. They have been identified as Merin (18) & his brother Mefin (15). Search for the third person ( identified as Abin) underway, said police

  • 6:51 AM IST

    Netherlands announced the expulsion of several Russian diplomats and the closure of Russia’s trade mission in Amsterdam, accusing Moscow of using it for spying, reports AFP News Agency

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Kartik Aaryan issued challan for parking Lamborghini on wrong side: Check out Mumbai traffic police’s quirky post

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 19, 2023 6:46 AM IST

More Stories