Breaking News LIVE: Death Toll climbs To Over 50,000 In Turkey-Syria Earthquake; Over 160,000 Buildings Collapsed

Breaking News LIVE Updates, February 25: More than 50,000 people have lost lives in the massive Turkey-Syria Earthquake that rattled the two places on February 6, 2023, as per Reuters report. Turkish authorities on Friday said preliminary work has started to build housing for people left homeless by the massive earthquake that hit parts of the country and neighboring Syria, killing tens of thousands. Murat Kurum, the minister for the environment, urbanization and climate change, said on Twitter that excavations were taking place in the towns of Nurdagi and Islahiye in Gaziantep province, where the government plans to build an initial 855 homes.

The work comes less than three weeks after the magnitude 7.8 quake struck, killing more than 47,000 people in Turkey and Syria — the vast majority in Turkey. Turkish authorities say some 173,000 buildings, containing around 534,000 apartments or other units, either collapsed or were severely damaged in the Feb. 6 quake and other strong tremors likely linked to it.

