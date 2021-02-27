New Delhi: As soon as the Election Commission announced the dates for Assembly polls, the model code of conduct came into effect. “We are removing the political posters and banners from all public places & government buildings”, said Lakshya Jyoti Das, ADM Kamrup-Metro. Also Read - Good From Perspective of Game: Kapil Dev on Renaming Motera Stadium After Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on the other hand, requested Election Commission to take strict action against those who try to spread violence during eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal.

"Our aim is to ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner", he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘The India Toy Fair 2021’ today at 11 AM.

The fair will be held from February 27 to March 2. It aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers etc on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry, said the Prime Minister’s office.

On the other hand, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that the rising COVID19 cases are a cause of concern. “Our Government is monitoring the situation closely. Requesting citizens to not fall prey to rumours of lockdown”, said Goa CM Pramod Sawant.