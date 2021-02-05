Breaking News LIVE: Ghazipur border where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre’s 3 farm laws seems like the “border between India and Pakistan”, said Opposition MPs in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Notably, 12 MPs from nine opposition parties have written a letter LS Speaker Om Birla, urging him to take steps to protect their rights and also allow a separate discussion on the farmers’ issues in the Parliament. The MPs are among the parliamentarians who were stopped by the Delhi Police from meeting the agitating farmers at the Ghazipur border earlier in the day. Also Read - JP Nadda Hails Budget, Calls It Inclusive and Dedicated to Welfare of People

In the letter, the MPs requested the Speaker to take such steps which “deem fit and proper to you to protect the rights of the elected Members of Parliament and also allow a separate discussion on the farmers’ issues in the Parliament”. Also Read - Fifth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha To Commence On January 29, Likely to Conclude on April 8

The leaders who signed the letter to Birla included DMK’s K Kanimozhi and Tiruchi Siva, Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy, Nationalist Congress Party’s Supriya Sule, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, RSP’s NK Premchandran, CPI’s M Selvaraj, National Conference’s Hasnain Masoodi, VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan and Ravi Kumar, and CPI-M’s AM Ariff and S Venkateshan. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker, Says Denied Permission To Speak During Parl Committee Meet