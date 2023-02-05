  • Home
  • Breaking News Highlights: All Equal Before God, Castes Made By Priests: Mohan Bhagwat
live

Updated: February 5, 2023 11:55 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Breaking News Highlights, February 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of Jaipur Mahakhel via video conferencing, said the Prime Minister’s Office.
Jaipur Mahakhel has been organised in Jaipur by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore since 2017. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of ‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ on 5 February at 1 PM via video conferencing,” the PM office said. The Mahakhel, which is focussing on the Kabaddi competition this year, started on National Youth Day on January 12 this year. It has witnessed the participation of more than 6400 youths and sports persons from more than 450-gram panchayats, municipalities and wards of all 8 legislative assembly regions of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency. “The organisation of Mahkhel provides an opportunity for the youth of Jaipur to showcase their sporting talent and also motivates them to take up sports as a career option,” the statement read.

Also Read:

Prime minister Modi will also visit Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate India Energy Week

Live Updates

  • 11:48 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been stopped

  • 10:27 PM IST

    Zagreb Open 2023: Indian greco-roman wrestler Ashu clinches bronze medal in 67 kg category

  • 9:44 PM IST

    Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Sunday that Kyiv would not use new long-range weapons from the West to strike targets in Russia.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in Bengaluru tomorrow

  • 6:55 PM IST

    We have just dispatched nasal vaccines 2 days ago to the hospitals. Let’s see: Dr Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech on the price of nasal-vaccines

  • 6:13 PM IST

    VIDEO: After two years of digital and hybrid shows due to the Covid pandemic, Singapore’s annual multicultural Chingay Parade returns in person to celebrate the city’s diverse population in style, with over 3,000 performers taking part.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly, is to visit India on February 6-7. She will be meeting EAM S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in Delhi on February 6.

  • 5:24 PM IST

    Ministers resign from Nepal cabinet en-masse as rift inside ruling coalition intensifies

  • 4:36 PM IST

    Nepal | Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to walk out of Nepal’s Cabinet led by PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. The party meeting held on Sunday decided to walk out of the Cabinet. Rashtriya Swatantra Party is 4th largest party in the coalition with 19 MPs.

  • 1:09 PM IST

    Mumbai | Homebuyers along with their families in stalled residential complexes – Ekta Tripolis and The Luxor by Sangam Lifespaces at Patra Chawl in Goregaon (W) hold protest demanding immediate possession of houses

Published Date: February 5, 2023 7:04 AM IST

Updated Date: February 5, 2023 11:55 PM IST