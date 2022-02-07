Breaking News Updates Feb 7, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday evening during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s Address lasted for over 12 hours. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to give a detailed reply in Parliament today on the incident of firing on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s car in Uttar Pradesh while he was leaving Meerut’s Kithoudh area for Delhi on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the proceedings of the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament in Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour today as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The House will be adjourned after giving an obituary to the veteran singer in the Upper House. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar And Her Legendary Voice Will Remain in Our Hearts Forever: Shahnaz Husain Pay Tribute to Nightingale of India

