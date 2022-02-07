Breaking News Updates Feb 7, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday evening during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s Address lasted for over 12 hours. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to give a detailed reply in Parliament today on the incident of firing on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s car in Uttar Pradesh while he was leaving Meerut’s Kithoudh area for Delhi on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the proceedings of the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament in Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour today as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The House will be adjourned after giving an obituary to the veteran singer in the Upper House. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar And Her Legendary Voice Will Remain in Our Hearts Forever: Shahnaz Husain Pay Tribute to Nightingale of India

Live Updates

  • 12:41 PM IST

    Delhi| Gyms reopen today after restrictions ease with a decline in COVID-19 cases.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022: Aam Aadmi Party will make Uttarakhand an international spiritual capital for Hindus. This will enhance the tourism extensively, we hope that it will provide employment to thousands of youth here: Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Haridwar

  • 12:15 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election: Due to weather issues, PM Narendra Modi won’t be able to travel to Bijnor, UP to address the Jan Chaupal Rally. According to ANI, he will now address the people of UP virtually at 12:30 pm today.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    Tripura: BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman and his close associate Asish Kumar Saha tender their resignations from Tripura Legislative Assembly. They also resigned from the primary membership of the BJP. The two are now leaving for Delhi, reported ANI.

  • 11:51 AM IST

    This is not sarcasm but whoever wrote it (the President’s Address), did injustice to the President. This challenges the judgment of the people and negates the difficult situation before the country: Anand Sharma, Congress in Rajya Sabha

  • 11:41 AM IST

    Let ED conduct raids. I’ll welcome them, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on ED raids at premises of his close aide

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi for a period of five years, reports ANI.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    The Kerala High Court on Monday allowed the anticipatory bail plea of actor Dileep and others in the sexual assault case.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    Budget Session 2022: Govt Introduces The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Assam Government on Monday withdrew all COVID-19 curbs imposed in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced that along with other Municipal Board elections in the state, Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections will be held in April.