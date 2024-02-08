By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Pakistan Elections Live: Voting Begins Amid Tight Security; Mobile Internet Services Suspended
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected the militant group's ceasefire and hostage-release terms, terming them as 'delusional.
Breaking News Live Update: Voting has started in Pakistan on Thursday. The main fight is between the parties of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan, who is behind bars, still dominates Pakistan’s elections. Notably, there are four major faces of the general election, military chief Asim Munir, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Amid the ongoing brutal war between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected the militant group’s ceasefire and hostage-release terms, terming them as ‘delusional.’
