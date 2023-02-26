Home

News

India

Breaking News LIVE: Teen Dead, Grandmother Critically Injured After Lanter Of Under-Construction Building Collapsed In Delhi

live

Breaking News LIVE: Teen Dead, Grandmother Critically Injured After Lanter Of Under-Construction Building Collapsed In Delhi

Stay tuned for all latest updates on news from India and around the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates February 23

Breaking News LIVE Updates, February 25: A teenager was killed and his grandmother was seriously injured in Nakhrola village here after a lanter of an under-construction house fell on them, police said on Saturday. An FIR was registered against the construction contractor and others at the Kherki Daula police station under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) on a complaint by the deceased’s father on Saturday, they said.

Stay tuned for all latest updates on news from India and around the world.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.