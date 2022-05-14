Breaking News LIVE Updates May 14: India observed one day of national mourning today following the demise of the United Arab Emirates President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. Meanwhile, North Korea on Saturday reported 21 new deaths and 174,440 more people with fever symptoms as the country scrambles to slow the spread of COVID-19 across its unvaccinated population. The deaths and cases, which were from Friday, increased total numbers to 27 deaths and 524,440 illnesses amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. North Korea said 243,630 people had recovered and 280,810 remained in quarantine. Ukraine’s foreign minister said his country remains willing to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia to unblock grain supplies and achieve a political solution to the war. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's Reaction After Unlucky Dismissal During RCB vs PBKS Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO