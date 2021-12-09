Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 09 2021:The mortal remains of  India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and his wife are likely to arrive in the national capital on Thursday evening and their cremation will take place on Friday in Delhi Cantonment, officials said. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other armed forces personnel died on Wednesday after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington, it said. The Chief of Defence Staff had left the Palam airbase in an IAF Embraer aircraft at 8:47 am and landed at Sulur airbase at 11:34 am. He took off from Sulur in a Mi-17V5 chopper at around 1148 am for Wellington, official sources said. The chopper crashed around 12.22 pm, they said.
Live Updates

  • 7:33 AM IST

    Omicron variant may change course of Covid-19 pandemic: Certain features of the Omicron variant, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO).

  • 7:33 AM IST

    3 injured after truck overturned on car in Delhi: As many as three people were injured after a truck overturned on a car near Hyatt Hotel in Delhi’s RK Puram area on Thursday. Following the accident, the two people received serious injuries while an 8-years-old girl suffered leg injuries. Speaking to ANI, Vinay Kumar, Station Officer Bhikaiji Cama Fire Station said, “We have got two calls around 12:30 am that fire in car and a truck overturned. However, after reaching the spot, we found that a truck overturned on a car. There was a man, a woman and an 8 years old girl stuck in the car.”

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Farmers likely to call off 14-month agitation today: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday announced that their 14-month agitation will be called off at 12pm on Thursday, but only after receiving the final copy of the Union government’s revised proposal which has accepted their demands.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Rajasthan: 4 school girls filed a complaint against school teachers alleging gang rape and molestation in Bhiwadi, Alwar district. We’ve registered the case and are investigating the matter thoroughly, said Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Moorti Joshi