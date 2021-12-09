Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 09 2021:The mortal remains of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and his wife are likely to arrive in the national capital on Thursday evening and their cremation will take place on Friday in Delhi Cantonment, officials said. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other armed forces personnel died on Wednesday after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington, it said. The Chief of Defence Staff had left the Palam airbase in an IAF Embraer aircraft at 8:47 am and landed at Sulur airbase at 11:34 am. He took off from Sulur in a Mi-17V5 chopper at around 1148 am for Wellington, official sources said. The chopper crashed around 12.22 pm, they said.

