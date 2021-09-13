Breaking News LIVE Updates September 13, 2021: First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel has become the proverbial dark horse taking centre stage in state politics after he was unanimously elected as BJP legislative party leader on Sunday, a day after Vijay Rupani resigned from the post. Patel will be sworn in as the chief minister on Monday afternoon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat, said sources on Sunday. Meanwhile, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat invited Patel to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat at 2:20 pm on Monday. “The newly appointed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Legislature Party, Bhupendrabhai Patel, presented a proposal to form a new government under his leadership at the Raj Bhavan. Accepting the proposal, he was invited to take oath as the Chief Minister on September 13, 2021, at 2:20 pm,” tweeted the Governor.

