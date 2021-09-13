Breaking News LIVE Updates September 13, 2021: First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel has become the proverbial dark horse taking centre stage in state politics after he was unanimously elected as BJP legislative party leader on Sunday, a day after Vijay Rupani resigned from the post. Patel will be sworn in as the chief minister on Monday afternoon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat, said sources on Sunday. Meanwhile, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat invited Patel to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat at 2:20 pm on Monday. “The newly appointed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Legislature Party, Bhupendrabhai Patel, presented a proposal to form a new government under his leadership at the Raj Bhavan. Accepting the proposal, he was invited to take oath as the Chief Minister on September 13, 2021, at 2:20 pm,” tweeted the Governor.
Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world.

  • 8:15 AM IST

    Gujarat COVID tally: Gujarat on Sunday reported 17 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 8,25,617, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082, an official said. The discharge of 14 patients from hospitals took the recovery count to 8,15,370, which is 98.76 per cent of the overall tally. There are 165 active cases, including five critical patients, he said.

  • 8:14 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Cases: Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 1,608 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, registering a marginal decline in infections as against 1,639 on the previous day. The state’s tally stood at 26.33 lakh cases so far. With 22 deaths due to the infection, including 7 in private hospitals and 15 in government facilities, the toll has risen to 35,168.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 Cases: Uttar Pradesh recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection count to 17,09,547, according to an official statement. No Covid-related fatality was reported on Sunday. The death toll stands at 22,883, it said. Of the new cases, six were reported from Ghaziabad and four from Lucknow, the UP government said in the statement. In the past 24 hours, 28 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,487, it said. The count of active cases in the state stands at 177, the statement said.

  • 8:12 AM IST

    Assam COVID-19 Cases: Daily COVID-19 cases across Assam dropped to 259 on Sunday with testing numbers falling sharply during the day. Sunday’s tests were less than half the numbers done on Saturday. With the detection of 259 new COVID-19 against the testing of 31,906 samples on Sunday, the north-eastern state has reported a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent for the day, the National Health Mission said. Currently, the state has a total of 4,355 active cases.

  • 8:11 AM IST

    Mizoram COVID Tally: Mizoram reported 541 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality yesterday.

    Active cases: 12,396
    Total recoveries: 58,747
    Death toll: 238

  • 8:09 AM IST

    Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s oath-taking ceremony: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai is also set to attend the swearing-in ceremony today.

  • 8:08 AM IST

    Who is Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat’s new CM: Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, a 59-year-old engineer, is a first-time MLA who won the 2017 Gujarat elections by over 1.17 lakh votes. He has a Diploma in Civil Engineering. Have a look at his career path:

    1995 to 1996: Chairman, Standing Committee
    1999 to 2000: President, Memnagar Palika
    2008 to 2010: Vice-Chairman, School Board
    2010 to 2015: Municipal Councillor
    2015 onwards: Chairman, Ahmedabad Urban Development

  • 7:21 AM IST

    JEE Main result: The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 is likely to be declared on Monday. Read more

  • 7:16 AM IST

    North Korea test-fires long-range missiles: North Korea test-fired a new “long-range cruise missile” over the weekend, state media reported Monday, calling it a “strategic weapon of great significance” amid a long standoff with the United States over its nuclear programme.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Gujarat New Chief Minister: Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Sunday said that Bhupendra Patel, who also belongs to his community, would be the BJP’s last chief minister in Gujarat as the people of the state have decided to throw the saffron party out of power at least for the next 25 years. In an open letter addressed to the CM-designate, Hardik Patel, who is Gujarat Congress’s working president, asked what he can achieve in one year (as Assembly polls are scheduled next year) that the BJP could not in the last 25 years.