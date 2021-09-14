Breaking News LIVE Updates, Sep 14, 2021: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The quake occurred at around 7:46 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at 32.2 degrees north latitude and 138.2 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 450 km. The quake logged 3 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, Xinhua news agency reported. So far no tsunami warning has been issued.Also Read - Uttarakhand Lockdown Update: Covid Curfew In State To Continue Till September 21 | Check Deets Inside

