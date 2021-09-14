Breaking News LIVE Updates, Sep 14, 2021: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The quake occurred at around 7:46 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at 32.2 degrees north latitude and 138.2 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 450 km. The quake logged 3 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, Xinhua news agency reported. So far no tsunami warning has been issued.Also Read - Uttarakhand Lockdown Update: Covid Curfew In State To Continue Till September 21 | Check Deets Inside

Live Updates

  • 7:12 AM IST

    Ministry of External Affairs: PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    In-person Quad Summit at White House: US President Joe Biden would host the first-ever in-person Quad summit on September 24 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday. The four leaders would discuss deepening their ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas like combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

  • 7:10 AM IST

    North Korea Missile Tests: The White House has said that the US remains prepared to engage with North Korea, after Pyongyang tested a new type of long-range cruise missiles over the weekend. “Our position has not changed when it comes to North Korea,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. “We remain prepared to engage in diplomacy with the North Korea toward our objective of a complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” Xinhua news agency quoted her as saying.