Breaking News LIVE, Feb 3, 2022: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The alert includes popular tourist destinations like Chamba, Spiti, Kullu and Shimla. "The duration of snowfall was longer in comparison to previous years. The coming (next) 48 hours will be extremely cold with heavy snowfall," Surender Paul, the head of the IMD regional office in Himachal Pradesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Several parts of North India have been experiencing cold wave-like conditions, but the temperature has increased marginally in the last few days.

