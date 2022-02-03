Breaking News LIVE, Feb 3, 2022: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The alert includes popular tourist destinations like Chamba, Spiti, Kullu and Shimla. “The duration of snowfall was longer in comparison to previous years. The coming (next) 48 hours will be extremely cold with heavy snowfall,” Surender Paul, the head of the IMD regional office in Himachal Pradesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Several parts of North India have been experiencing cold wave-like conditions, but the temperature has increased marginally in the last few days.Also Read - 8 Common Heart Health Mistakes That Women Make

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - Fitness Tips: This Is How South Indian Sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu Maintains Her Toned Body, Her Fitness Secrets Revealed

Also Read - Yellow Alert For Heavy Snowfall Issued In Himachal Pradesh For Next 48 Hrs; Chamba, Spiti, Kullu, Shimla On Alert

Live Updates

  • 7:33 AM IST

    Weather Update: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram) during the next two hours (issued at 7 am), as per the IMD

  • 7:31 AM IST


    Bengal schools, colleges to reopen on Feb 3:     Schools for classes 8 to 12, colleges and varsities will reopen in West Bengal from today.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi to lay foundation stone of memorial housing ‘Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti’ today: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone of a memorial in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur for soldiers and security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty and will house an eternal flame on the lines of the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’. The eternal flame will be lit on the premises of ‘Chaithi Vahini Chhattisgarh Armed forces’ at Mana in Raipur as a mark of tribute to soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country, state government officials said.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi to launch scheme for Chhattisgarh landless labourers today: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch a financial assistance scheme of the Chhattisgarh government for landless labourers of rural areas during his visit to the state capital Raipur on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday. On the occasion, he will also lay the foundation stones of a memorial with an eternal flame to be built here for soldiers and security personnel martyred in the line of duty as well as of ‘Gandhi Sevagram’ ashram in Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city of the state. Gandhi is scheduled to arrive at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur from New Delhi at around noon for the day-long visit and from there he will directly leave for the function’s venue – Science College ground here, a government official said.

  • 7:26 AM IST

    Delhi police chief to interact with people through Twitter today: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana will interact with people of the national capital on Thursday on Twitter through a Fever FM radio programme, an official said on Wednesday. The Delhi police chief will be available for a question-answer session with people from 5 pm, he said adding in case you have any questions, you can connect with the top cop on Twitter. The Delhi Police is looking forward to an enriching engagement with the public, he said. The programme kissakhakika with Asthana being the guest will be hosted by Fever FM content head Sharat and radio jockey Stutee Ghosh, he said.