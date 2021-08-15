Breaking News LIVE Updates August 15, 2021: On the eve of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called upon the armed forces to be prepared for any challenge that may come their way. He asserted that the dimensions of security are constantly changing in the evolving environment and the Indian government is always ready for it. He also said that the government has always been aware to meet the armed forces’ operational requirements. In the Union Budget for 2021-22, for the modernisation of the defence sector, the capital outlay has been increased from Rs 1.13 lakh crore to Rs 1.35 lakh crore which is 18.75 per cent higher than the previous financial year. “I want to assure you that the government will take every step to protect the country,” he said. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: What to Expect From PM Modi's Address | Top Points