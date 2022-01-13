Breaking News LIVE Updates Jan 13, 2022: In the biggest single-day increase in cases since the beginning of the pandemic, India reported nearly 2.5 lakh fresh infections on Wednesday, over 50,000 higher than the previous day’s count, even as the tally went past the 2-lakh mark for the first time since May 26. With numbers from Tripura yet to come, Wednesday had already seen 2,46,443 new infections. The final count is likely to exceed 2.47 lakh. The previous highest increase in cases in a single day was a jump of 43,196 recorded on April 27, 2021, when the second wave was nearing its peak. The day also saw 203 deaths (excluding Tripura) reported from across the country, the daily toll having crossed the 200 mark for the first time since October 27.Also Read - US CDC Projects Over 62,000 Covid-19 Deaths in Coming 4 Weeks

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - Makar Sankranti 2022: Kite Sellers in Hyderabad Expect Good Sales Despite COVID

Also Read - WhatsApp Latest Feature: WhatsApp Will Now Let Users To Listen Voice Notes In Background, All Details Inside

Live Updates

  • 7:49 AM IST

    Karnataka govt will go ahead with Mekedatu project, says CM Bommai

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government will go ahead with the Mekedatu project. “When it comes to land and water-related issues, all political parties have worked together. Our government is committed to embracing the project, taking all political parties to confidence in the Mekedatu issue but for now, the COVID-19 epidemic third wave covered the state of Karnataka and especially Bengaluru. We need to take all necessary measures to curb COVID19,” said the Chief Minister. He further said that the health of the people of Karnataka and Bengaluru is our primary duty.

  • 7:43 AM IST

    Lateral flow tests can detect Covid from day 3 to day 8, for RT-PCR it’s up to 20 days: ICMR DG
    The Centre on Wednesday said lateral flow tests, which includes rapid-antigen and home-antigen tests, can detect Covid from the third day after exposure to the virus to day eight while the RT-PCR test can diagnose the infection for up to 20 days.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    PM Modi to chair meet with chief ministers on COVID-19 situation today: Amid surging COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of all states on Thursday at 4:30 pm via video conferencing on the COVID situation. This is the first meeting of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers of all states this year. PM Modi has held several meetings with chief ministers last year.

  • 7:25 AM IST

    Delhi Air quality: Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 142 (overall) in the ‘moderate’ category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India