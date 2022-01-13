Breaking News LIVE Updates Jan 13, 2022: In the biggest single-day increase in cases since the beginning of the pandemic, India reported nearly 2.5 lakh fresh infections on Wednesday, over 50,000 higher than the previous day’s count, even as the tally went past the 2-lakh mark for the first time since May 26. With numbers from Tripura yet to come, Wednesday had already seen 2,46,443 new infections. The final count is likely to exceed 2.47 lakh. The previous highest increase in cases in a single day was a jump of 43,196 recorded on April 27, 2021, when the second wave was nearing its peak. The day also saw 203 deaths (excluding Tripura) reported from across the country, the daily toll having crossed the 200 mark for the first time since October 27.Also Read - US CDC Projects Over 62,000 Covid-19 Deaths in Coming 4 Weeks

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - Makar Sankranti 2022: Kite Sellers in Hyderabad Expect Good Sales Despite COVID