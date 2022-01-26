Breaking News LIVE Updates Jan 26, 2022: India’s overall COVID-19 infections from the beginning of the pandemic crossed 4 crores on Tuesday, with 50 lakh fresh cases added in the last three weeks alone during the Omicron-driven third wave of the pandemic in the country. After the United States, India’s Covid case count continues to be the second-highest across the globe. In the US nearly 7.3 crore cases have been logged to date. India had reached the 3-crore mark in total cases on June 22, 2021, when the second wave was waning. During that wave, the country saw the fastest rise of 1 crore cases, when the count rose from 2 crores to 3 crores in just 40 days.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Border To Rang De Basanti, List Of Best Bollywood Patriotic Films That You Should Watch This Republic Day

