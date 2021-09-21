Breaking News LIVE Updates Sep 21, 2021: India has played an active role in shaping global counter-terrorism strategy, said India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Monday. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Tirumurti said, “As regards terrorism, India has always been at the forefront to push for a joint and collective effort to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We by having played an active role in shaping global counter-terrorism strategy.” Tirumurti further reiterated that India has done so before and will continue to do in the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25.Also Read - LIVE Ind-W vs Aus-W 1st ODI Live Score & Updates: Mithali Slams Fifty; India Eye Big Finish

  • 7:06 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocks Japan: A 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Japan at 1:55 am (IST) on Tuesday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at 1593 kilometres NE of Tokyo at a depth of 10 kilometres. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 21-09-2021, 01:55:24 IST, Lat: 46.23 & Long: 152.56, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1593km NE of Tokyo, Japan,” tweeted NCS.

  • 7:02 AM IST

    External Affairs Minister after meeting FM Fuad Hussein of Iraq: “Discussed our historical ties, economic, energy and development cooperation linkages. Exchanged views on regional and global issues.”

  • 7:01 AM IST

    EAM Dr S Jaishankar met new UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and discussed progress of Roadmap 2030: “Appreciated her contribution on trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest,” he tweeted.

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Punjab CM Channi’s first cabinet meet: Newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday held his first Cabinet meeting and discussed various ‘pro-poor initiatives’ which it plans to implement in a time-bound manner. In the meeting that was held at 8 pm at the secretariat in Chandigarh, it was decided that these initiatives in the welfare of the poor will be launched from October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation, an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office stated.

  • 6:56 AM IST

    US Vice-Prez Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23: US Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington on September 23, a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meet between him and President Joe Biden and the Quad Summit at the White House, officials have said. Biden will host Modi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

  • 6:54 AM IST

    PM Modi’s speech at UNGA most awaited among world leaders: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is one of the most awaited among the world leaders on September 25, said India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti. He said, “PM Modi’s speech is one of the most awaited among the world leaders. He has always addressed some of the core issues confronting the world, and those of importance and concern to us in India, including some of our achievements on the domestic front.”