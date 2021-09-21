Breaking News LIVE Updates Sep 21, 2021: India has played an active role in shaping global counter-terrorism strategy, said India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Monday. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Tirumurti said, “As regards terrorism, India has always been at the forefront to push for a joint and collective effort to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We by having played an active role in shaping global counter-terrorism strategy.” Tirumurti further reiterated that India has done so before and will continue to do in the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25.Also Read - LIVE Ind-W vs Aus-W 1st ODI Live Score & Updates: Mithali Slams Fifty; India Eye Big Finish

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics such as the rising number of fresh COVID-19 cases and dengue cases in India, along with the heavy monsoon rains that have been wreaking havoc in a few states like Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - International Flights Latest News Today: Fully Vaccinated Passengers Can Travel to The US From November | Fresh Guidelines And Other Details Here