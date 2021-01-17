





New Delhi: Over 1.91 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated on the first day of the vaccination drive across the country and no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far. A total of 16,755 personnel were involved in organising the vaccination sessions at 3,351 sites yesterday. Also Read - Coronavirus Found on Ice Cream in Chinese City, Thousands of Boxes Seized

“Total of 1,91,181 beneficiaries got inoculated for Covid-19 on the first day of the massive nationwide vaccination drive,” the Health ministry said in a statement. Also Read - AIIMS Worker Suffers Allergic Reaction After Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine, Admitted to ICU

Meanwhile, Maharashtra health department has denied suspending vaccination drive. “No covid vaccination sessions were planned on Sunday 17th or Monday 18th January. So the question of cancellation does not arise. Covid Vaccination sessions will be organized in the next week as per GOI guidelines”, it said. Also Read - Vaccination Against COVID-19 Begins in India, Bailey Bridge on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Opens After 1 Week: Top Headlines at This Hour

Earlier it was reported that the state has temporarily suspended COVID-19 vaccination drive due to technical issues with CoWIN App.