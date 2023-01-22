Home

News

India

Breaking News Live: Hindu Forum of Britain ‘Disappointed’ With ‘Anti-Hindu Bias’ In BBC Series

live

Breaking News Live: Hindu Forum of Britain ‘Disappointed’ With ‘Anti-Hindu Bias’ In BBC Series

Stay tuned with India.com to get the latest updates from India and around the world.

Breaking News Live Update: January 22

Breaking News Live Updates, January 22: The Hindu Forum of Britain (HFB) has stated that it is disappointed with the BBC’s ‘anti-Hindu bias’, adding that the country’s national broadcaster lacked judgment in airing the programme, which has the potential to cause untold damage at a time when “communities, police and ordinary people in Leicester and other cities are trying to rebuild relationships, trust and harmony after the events of Summer 2022.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Saturday blocked multiple YouTube videos sharing the first episode of the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question”. According to an ANI report quoting sources, the Centre has also directed Twitter to block over 50 tweets containing links to the concerned YouTube videos.

Stay tuned with India.com to get the latest updates from India and around the world.

Load More