Breaking News January 6 Live Updates: The Election Commission of India held a virtual meeting with political parties and poll officials from Manipur on Wednesday and said that for the first time, the option of postal ballot would be provided during the upcoming Assembly elections to 80+ citizens, persons with disabilities and Covid suspects or affected persons. “The postal ballot facility is an optional facility and ensures total secrecy of voting. Representatives of candidates will be present during the process and the total procedure will be videographed. In the state, 14,565 persons with disabilities and over 41,867 80+ citizens have been mapped,” the poll panel said. The term of the 60-member Manipur Assembly is due to expire on March 19, 2022. The main issues raised by the political parties at the meeting included concerns about use of money power, illicit liquor, narcotics and intimidation to influence voters.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Orders Fresh Covid Restrictions; Schools to Function at 50 Per Cent Capacity

