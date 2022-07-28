Breaking News Live Update July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on Thursday, to attend various events, including inauguration and laying the foundation stone of several projects. PM Modi, who will be on a two day visit, will launch multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Sabarkantha in Gujarat on Thursday and will then travel to Chennai to declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at the JLN Indoor Stadium in the evening. He is set to attend the 42nd convocation of the Anna University on Friday and will then travel to Gandhinagar to visit GIFT City, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 28, Thursday: Cancerians Should Drive Carefully, Capricorn Must Take Family Advice