Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 10, 2021: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) will hold the first meeting on Friday regarding the COVID-19 booster dose, said sources on Thursday.

Recently, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) regarding approval for a booster dose of Covishield. The Serum Institute cites that there is adequate stock of the Covid vaccine in the country now and a demand for a booster shot is there due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants. The Serum Institute is the first vaccine manufacturing company in India to apply for approval for Covishield as a booster dose. The SEC meeting in this regard will start at 12 pm on Friday. Many experts have also recommended booster doses in India especially after the emergence of new highly transmissible COVID-19 variant Omicron. But the government has not taken any decision so far.Also Read - General Bipin Rawat's Funeral Procession: Routes To Avoid, Closed For Public Transport Today

