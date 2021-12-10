Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 10, 2021: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) will hold the first meeting on Friday regarding the COVID-19 booster dose, said sources on Thursday.
Recently, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) regarding approval for a booster dose of Covishield. The Serum Institute cites that there is adequate stock of the Covid vaccine in the country now and a demand for a booster shot is there due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants. The Serum Institute is the first vaccine manufacturing company in India to apply for approval for Covishield as a booster dose. The SEC meeting in this regard will start at 12 pm on Friday. Many experts have also recommended booster doses in India especially after the emergence of new highly transmissible COVID-19 variant Omicron. But the government has not taken any decision so far.

Live Updates

  • 8:04 AM IST

    Delhi Air quality update: Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 293 (overall) in the ‘poor’ category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

  • 7:48 AM IST

    Karnataka to issue fresh guidelines for hostels, Covid-19 clusters: Karnataka government will issue separate guidelines for student hostels and Covid-19 clusters as a part of the pandemic management in the state, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “Separate Guidelines would be issued for hostels which would include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel and setting up isolation rooms. Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places,” said CM Bommai.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Gujarat Night Curfew likely to be lifted today: Authorities in Gujarat will on Friday take a call on the night curfew, put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, set to end in eight cities of the state.

  • 7:41 AM IST

    Booster Vaccine Dose: Many experts have recommended booster doses in India especially after the emergence of new highly transmissible COVID-19 variant Omicron. But the government has not taken any decision so far. However, recently National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) also conducted a virtual meeting regarding the additional dose of COVID-19 vaccines in India, but no consensus was reached on the issue.