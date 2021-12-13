Breaking News Live Updates December 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi in a grand ceremony, and with 55 high-definition cameras, four jimmy jibs and one huge drone in Varanasi to witness the event. PM Modi will dedicate the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi, a megaproject that is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city in a big way, after offering prayers at the ancient temple that draws a massive number of visitors from India and abroad. According to district administration authorities, PM Modi’s first visit will be to the ancient Kal Bhairav temple, fondly called ‘Kashi ke Kotwal’. Special illumination has been done of the old and new structures located in the premises of the ancient temple site. Over 3,000 seers, figures associated with different religious maths, artistes and other noted people are to assemble at the venue on Monday to witness the inauguration. Meanwhile, India’s Omicron variant cases tally stood at 38 as fresh cases were reported from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Chandigarh on Sunday.Also Read - Omicron Spreads Faster Than Delta, Reduces Vaccine Efficacy: WHO | Top 5 Points to Know

