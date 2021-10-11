Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 11, 2021: One terrorist has been killed and one policeman was injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Khagund Verinag area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday morning, officials said.  “One unidentified terrorist killed. One policeman injured. Operation in progress,” police said. Earlier the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.Also Read - Navratri 2021 Day 5: Goddess Skandamata Puja Vidhi and Mantra

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on all major news topics. Also Read - IPL 2021 Playoffs: Stephen Fleming Reveals What Unfolded Before MS Dhoni Decided to Bat Ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in Qualifier 1

Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 11, Monday: Gemini Will Face Severe Mood Swings, Aries Should Start Working on Their Target

Live Updates

  • 7:12 AM IST

    No UK quarantine for Covishield vaccinated Indians from Oct 11: From Monday, fully vaccinated Indians will no longer be required to quarantine on arrival in Britain. Eligible travellers vaccinated in over 37 new countries, including India and Pakistan, will be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England, the Department for Transport said.

  • 7:09 AM IST

    Petrol/Diesel price: Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Rs 0.30 (at Rs 104.44/litre) and Rs 0.35 (at Rs 93.17/litre) respectively in Delhi today. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.41/litre (up by Rs 0.29) and diesel costs Rs 101.03/litre (up by Rs 0.37) today.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Colleges to open in Pune city for classroom teaching from Monday: Colleges in Pune city will reopen for offline classes from Monday with only those students who have got both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being allowed entry, an order by the local civic body said. The Pune Municipal Corporation order issued on Friday said apart from students, it was mandatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff at these institutions to have got both doses of the vaccine.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Delhi to start free spraying of Pusa bio-decomposer from Monday: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will start free spraying of Pusa bio-decomposer from Fatehpur Jat village in northwest Delhi from Monday, the government has said. The microbial solution, which can turn stubble into manure in 15 to 20 days, will be sprayed over 4,000 acres of harvested rice fields in Delhi, an official said. A total of 844 farmers in the national capital have applied for free spraying of the solution this year, he said. Last year, 310 farmers had used it on 1,935 acres of land.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    DYFI to protest sale of Air India to TATA group: The DYFI, youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), will stage protests across the state on Monday against the central government’s decision to sell the debt-laden national carrier Air India to Tata group. The DYFI state secretariat, in a press release, said a youth dharna would be organised on October 11 across Kerala raising slogans “against the sale of India”. “The protest is against the decision to sell Air India, the only public sector undertaking in the aviation sector, to Tata Group. The privatisation of Air India is the latest example of the sale of public sector companies in the country to corporates.”

  • 7:03 AM IST

    Maharashtra bandh over Lakhimpur violence: Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support for Monday’s Maharashtra bandh called by the ruling MVA constituents and other outfits to protest against the October 3 killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) president Fattechand Ranka said all shops, except those dealing in essential items, will remain closed till 3 pm on Monday. Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes etc will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers who play an all-important role in their sector, said Rohan Ursal, secretary of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association. Transport is also likely to be hit in Maharashtra’s second-largest city as rickshaw unions have decided to not ply their vehicles during the duration of the shutdown on Monday.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) at 11 am on Monday. He will also interact with representatives of the space industry on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister on Sunday wrote, “At 11 AM tomorrow, 11th October, I will join the programme to launch the Indian Space Association. I am glad to be getting the opportunity to interact with leading stakeholders of the sector. Those interested in the world of space and innovation must-watch tomorrow’s programme.”