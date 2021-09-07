Breaking News/Afghanistan Crisis Updates September 7, 2021: The country’s financial capital has reported over 28 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases it had recorded in the entire month of August in the first six days of this month, as per the civic data. The spike in the cases has left the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials worried ahead of the festive season beginning on September 10 with the Ganesh Chaturthi. On Monday, Mumbai reported 379 fresh coronavirus positive cases and five fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,46,725 and the death toll to 15,998. The city is now left with 3,771 active cases, a BMC official said.Also Read - NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card Released at Neet.nta.nic.in | Direct Link And Steps to Download Hall Tickets Here

Stay tuned to this live blog and check out our in-depth coverage of all the major news topics including the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination drive in India, and the crisis in Afghanistan after Taliban’s takeover:

 Also Read - How Jasprit Bumrah Convinced Virat Kohli to Give Him The Ball on Final Day at Oval

Also Read - How India is Preparing For Third COVID-19 Wave?

Live Updates

  • 7:34 AM IST

    Sampling Mars: NASA confirms its Perseverance Mars rover succeeded in collecting its first rock sample for scientists to pore over when a future mission eventually brings it back to Earth.

  • 7:32 AM IST

    Afghanistan Crisis: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to seek support to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans left behind in Afghanistan. About 1,000, including Americans, have been stuck in Afghanistan for days awaiting clearance for their charter flights to leave.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Farmers’ Protest in Karnal: Central forces were deployed, mobile Internet services suspended and prohibitory orders banning gathering of people were imposed in Haryana’s Karnal on Monday, a day ahead of the gherao planned by farmers at the mini-secretariat over the August 28 lathicharge. The Haryana government, which had earlier ordered the suspension of mobile Internet services from Monday 12:30 pm to Tuesday midnight, decided to suspend these services in four adjoining districts as well. The mobile Internet service will remain suspended in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts with effect from 12 am to 11:59 pm on Tuesday.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Measures for Kerala’s Nipah Virus: In a letter to state Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that an active search for cases needs to be undertaken in the containment area as per the micro plan provided by the central team. “Both the hospital-based and community-based surveillance needs to be strengthened. Awareness needs to be created among the field formations for early detection of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome/Respiratory Distress and risk communicated to the public,” he said.

  • 7:03 AM IST

    West Bengal COVID-19 Tally: Altogether 13 people succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday taking the death toll due to the disease in West Bengal to 18,515, the health department said in its bulletin. The tally went up to 15,52,576 with 505 fresh cases of the contagion, it added. In the last 24 hours, 664 patients recovered from coronavirus taking the cured people to 15,25,581. The discharge rate was recorded at 98.26 per cent, it added. The number of active cases was recorded at 8,480.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    Assam COVID-19 Tally: Assam reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, five more than the previous day, while the number of fresh cases rose to 636, pushing the tally to 5,92,616, an official bulletin said. The single-day fatalities raised the state’s coronavirus death toll to 5,710, while the number of active cases increased to 5,068 as against 4,999 the previous day, it said.

  • 7:00 AM IST

    West Bengal Bypolls: West Bengal CM and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee to start her campaign for Assembly bypolls from September 8. Elections on the Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj seats will be held on September 30

  • 6:59 AM IST

    Karnataka: 35,088 cusecs of water discharged from Sonna barrage into Bhima river at Afzalpur taluka in Kalaburagi yesterday. Sonna barrage water level was reported at 405.30m at 10 pm yesterday.

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh: 27 cases of Dengue have been confirmed out of which 16 patients are from Gwalior. We’re taking all measures to contain the spread of disease, said Dr. Manish Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Gwalior.