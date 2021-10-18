Breaking News LIVE Updates, Oct 18, 2021:  The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a six-hour-long nationwide ‘Rail roko’ agitation on Monday demanding the removal of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused. A statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers’ unions on Sunday read, “To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra’s dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18.”A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. SKM had alleged Ashish Mishra shot a farmer while the others were run over by the vehicles of his convey.Also Read - Kerala Rains: Death Toll Rises to 23; PM Modi Discusses Situation With CM Vijayan | 10 Points

Live Updates

  • 7:16 AM IST

    Anti-dengue campaign: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has intensified its drive to combat dengue, and a new awareness campaign via radio stations will be set in motion from Monday, officials said. Over 480 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this season, including more than 140 in October, according to data shared by civic bodies. Over 80 cases of dengue, 20 of malaria and two of chikungunya have been logged in areas falling under the EDMC’s jurisdiction.

  • 7:06 AM IST

    Goa Assembly session: A two-day session of the Goa Assembly will begin from Monday. State Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman told reporters on Sunday that 77 starred and 325 unstarred questions would be tabled during the session, with members giving five to six zero hour mentions and calling attention motion notices as well. Obituaries and congratulatory motions will be discussed, and the Business Advisory Committee report would be tabled, she added. The House will also pass second set of demands for grants, Ulman said, adding that the Goa Preservation of Trees Amendment Bill will also be tabled.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Senior monk of Ramakrishna Math passes away: Swami Ameyanandaji Maharaj, a senior monk of Ramakrishna Math passed away at a hospital run by the spiritual organisation on Sunday night. He was 90. He died at around 8.25 pm at the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan where he had been admitted for treatment of old-age related ailments, the Math authorities said in a statement. Swami Ameyanandaji was the head of Jayarambati Centre for nearly two decades and the Dhaka centre for three years in various phases, the statement said.

  • 7:03 AM IST

    DU admissions: The Delhi University (DU)’s admission process on the basis of third cut-off list will commence from Monday and will continue till October 21. Meanwhile the university will finalise the admissions till 5 pm on October 22 and the students applying for admission on the basis of the third cut-off list, released on October 16, can deposit the fees till October 23 at 5 pm.

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Weather Update: Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi, Gurugram, Gohana, Gannaur, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana, Manesar, Nuh, Rewari, Narnaul, Karnal, Kosli(Haryana), Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Shamli, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Khurja, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (U.P), Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar(Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.

  • 7:00 AM IST

    Earthquake strikes Afghanistan: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit 128km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 01:41 IST today, says the National Center for Seismology.