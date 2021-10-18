Breaking News LIVE Updates, Oct 18, 2021: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a six-hour-long nationwide ‘Rail roko’ agitation on Monday demanding the removal of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused. A statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers’ unions on Sunday read, “To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra’s dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18.”A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. SKM had alleged Ashish Mishra shot a farmer while the others were run over by the vehicles of his convey.Also Read - Kerala Rains: Death Toll Rises to 23; PM Modi Discusses Situation With CM Vijayan | 10 Points

