Breaking News Highlights: Maldives Denies Participating in ‘China-Indian Ocean Forum on Development Cooperation

Updated: November 27, 2022 11:34 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Breaking News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a below normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two weeks till December 8, officials said. IMD officials told mediapersons that the weather models show a decreased rainfall. The Met department also said that isolated or light rainfall is expected till Tuesday. The weathermen also said that since no major weather systems are in the Bay of Bengal there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. From November 17 to 23, the state has recorded only 3 mm of rainfall against an average of 34mm expected during the period. The IMD in a statement said that 16 districts of Tamil Nadu did not receive any rain and 22 districts have received less than average rains. The IMD in its extended forecast has mentioned possibility of a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea around the second week of December. The IMD, however, said that it was monitoring its impact on the state.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    Updates to this Live Blog are closed now.

  • 11:07 PM IST

    Youth fired upon at railway station for objecting to breaking line for tatkal tickets in Bihar

  • 10:57 PM IST

    Youth World Boxing Championships: Ravina strikes gold as India end campaign with 11 medals

  • 10:57 PM IST

    Director of first ever ‘Captain America’, Albert Pyun passes away at 69

  • 10:27 PM IST

  • 10:13 PM IST

    After Maldives, Australia denies participating in China-led Indian Ocean Forum meet

  • 10:03 PM IST

    MP | Two female Namibian cheetahs, earlier quarantined, were today released into a bigger enclosure under the supervision of experts: DFO of Kuno National Park, Prakash Kumar Verma

  • 9:45 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks ED & IT, says illegal acts being done by agency officers during questioning are unacceptable

  • 9:45 PM IST

    PM Modi in Surat, Gujarat: The new generation of Gujarat has not seen the serial bomb blasts of Ahmedabad & Surat. I want to caution them of those who are well-wishers of terrorists. Batla house encounter was an act of terrorism but Congress leaders had questioned it.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    Kirtarpur Sahib, Punjab | Three children dead, one injured in a train accident

    2 children died on spot. One died on way to hospital. 4th one is being treated. Children had come here to eat berries off trees & did not realise a train was approaching them: ASI GRP, Jagjit Singh

