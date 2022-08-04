Breaking News LIVE, August 04: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took note of the gas leak occurred in a garment factory on August 02 that left over a hundred hospitalised in Anakapalle district and ordered safety audit in all the industries of the state. The incident was reported in Achyutapuram SEZ of the Anakapalle district. Around 121 women workers were affected and are being treated in various hospitals in the Anakapalle district after the accident at the factory. The CM also ordered officials to consider the issue of the gas leak seriously and to form a high-level committee on the incident. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates on August 04, 2022.Also Read - 7 Tourists From Punjab Drown in Himachal's Gobind Sagar Lake