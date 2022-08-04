Breaking News LIVE, August 04: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took note of the gas leak occurred in a garment factory on August 02 that left over a hundred hospitalised in Anakapalle district and ordered safety audit in all the industries of the state. The incident was reported in Achyutapuram SEZ of the Anakapalle district. Around 121 women workers were affected and are being treated in various hospitals in the Anakapalle district after the accident at the factory. The CM also ordered officials to consider the issue of the gas leak seriously and to form a high-level committee on the incident. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates on August 04, 2022.Also Read - 7 Tourists From Punjab Drown in Himachal's Gobind Sagar Lake

Also Read - Sanjay Arora is New Delhi Police Commissioner After Rakesh Asthana's Term Ends Today

Also Read - ED Officials Question Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut at His Mumbai House After He Skips Summons Twice

Live Updates

  • 7:56 AM IST

    Delhi | An encounter broke out at Shahdara between Delhi Police Special Staff and suspected criminals in a loot case. One of them sustained a bullet injury and has been admitted to the hospital.

  • 7:33 AM IST

    Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin has said that Kiev and Moscow have exchanged prisoners and the bodies of those killed in the conflict 27 times since the war began.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    US Senate approves Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO