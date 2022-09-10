Breaking News LIVE Updates, September 10: BJP’s national General Secretary, Arun Singh announced Friday night that the Central Election Committee (CEC) nominated Deb for the Rajya Sabha polls. Expressing his gratitude to the central leadership, Deb tweeted : “Gratitude to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, President Shri J P Nadda Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for nominating me as a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura. I am committed to work for the development and welfare of Tripura and it’s people.” Earlier on Friday, BJP President J.P. Nadda appointed Deb as the state observer of Haryana. Deb, who on May 14 has stepped down from the post of Chief Minister following the directions of the central leaders, would take on CPI-M led Left Front candidate and former Tripura Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha in the upper house elections.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Indian Army Chief to Visit Ladakh on Saturday Amid Ongoing Disengagement Between India-China

Live Updates

  • 8:32 AM IST

    Delhi | An incident of stabbing was reported in K-Block, Mangolpuri yesterday. A man was stabbed to death and four others got injured in two related attacks. The man was taken to SGM Hospital after sustaining stab injuries where doctors declared him brought dead: Delhi Police

  • 8:31 AM IST

    National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoonga writes to the Tamil Nadu government requesting to initiate necessary action and inquiry against CSI Monahan School Girls Hostel in Royapettah, Chennai.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred 1,165 km SSE of Melekeok, Palau, at around 05:01 am. The depth of the earthquake was 50 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology.

  • 7:53 AM IST
    BJP announced new roles for sacked Chief Ministers and brought in new states’ in-charges. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani will handle Punjab and Chandigarh. In Haryana, former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb will take charge. Prakash Javadekar gets Kerala, Mahesh Sharma gets Tripura. In West Bengal, the BJP has made former Bihar minister Mangal Pandey the in-charge.

  • 7:09 AM IST

    King Charles’ Address: The king’s speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people attended a service of remembrance for the queen. They included Prime Minister Liz Truss and officials in her government, along with hundreds of members of the public who lined up for tickets.