Breaking News LIVE Updates, September 10: BJP’s national General Secretary, Arun Singh announced Friday night that the Central Election Committee (CEC) nominated Deb for the Rajya Sabha polls. Expressing his gratitude to the central leadership, Deb tweeted : “Gratitude to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, President Shri J P Nadda Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for nominating me as a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura. I am committed to work for the development and welfare of Tripura and it’s people.” Earlier on Friday, BJP President J.P. Nadda appointed Deb as the state observer of Haryana. Deb, who on May 14 has stepped down from the post of Chief Minister following the directions of the central leaders, would take on CPI-M led Left Front candidate and former Tripura Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha in the upper house elections.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Indian Army Chief to Visit Ladakh on Saturday Amid Ongoing Disengagement Between India-China

