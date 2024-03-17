live

Breaking LIVE: AAP to Hold Press Conference in Delhi Over ED’s New Case Against CM Kejriwal

Breaking News Highlights: AAP to Hold Press Conference in Delhi Over ED's New Case Against CM Kejriwal.

Updated: March 17, 2024 9:32 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Breaking LIVE: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 21 Indian Fishermen, Seizes 2 Boats

Live Updates

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:48 AM IST

    In the latest development in the liquor policy case, ED opened a new case against Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a press conference on the matter, as per AAP sources.

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:20 AM IST

    A history-sheeter named Avinash Dhanve (31) was shot dead and attacked with sharp weapons in Indapur of Pune district yesterday night. Prima facie appears to be a case involving previous enmity between two rival groups. We have identified eight people who were seen on the CCTV. A team has been formed to nab the accused. Probe underway: Pune Rural Police, SP Pankaj Deshmukh

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:09 AM IST

    Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrests three, including Shajahan Sheikh’s brother Sheikh Alomgir and two others- Mafaujar Molla and Sirajul Molla in the Sandeshkhali ED assault case: Sources

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    ED opened a new case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. AAP to hold a press conference on this matter this morning: AAP Sources

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:04 AM IST
  • Mar 17, 2024 8:47 AM IST

    Maharashtra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai as the ‘Jan Nyay Padyatra’ starts shortly.

  • Mar 17, 2024 8:38 AM IST

    Donald Trump warns of ‘bloodbath’ if he is not elected President

  • Mar 17, 2024 8:33 AM IST

    Posters of political parties removed in UP’sBadaun after the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was announced and the Model Code of Conduct was implemented. | visuals

  • Mar 17, 2024 8:31 AM IST

    21 fishermen were apprehended and two of their boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

