Mumbai: As all schools in Maharashtra for classes 1 to 12 are set to be re-opened from Monday (January 24) with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the decision was taken after complete thought was given to the issue. Schools were shut last month after a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Tope said opening of schools was necessary for the brain development of children and it was not right to keep them at home for long. The reopening of schools was a risk or middle path the state government decided upon to stop the spread of the virus as well as ensure children do not suffer. “We have given a lot of flexibility and also stressed that following COVID-19 norms is a must,” the minister said, adding that parents must send their wards to school.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Captain KL Rahul After Series Whitewash vs SA, Says 'He is Completely Out of Ideas'

Live Updates

  • 7:19 AM IST

    PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees today at 12 noon via video conferencing. A press release by the Prime Minister’s Office, digital certificates will be conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using Blockchain Technology. Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, above the age of 5 years and not exceeding 18 years (as on August 31 of respective year) with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in 6 fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery, which deserve recognition.

  • 7:15 AM IST

    Parents should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackrey on Sunday said that parents should make their own decisions and send their children to schools only if they feel it is safe to do. “Even though we are re-opening schools from tomorrow, it is not compulsory for students to come to school. Parents are free to make their own decisions in this regard and should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe,” said Thackrey while talking to the media.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    Thane school gets bomb threat email, probe on: Police have registered an offence and begun a probe after a school in Thane in Maharashtra received an email claiming bomb blasts would take place in public places like colleges and railway stations, an official said on Sunday. The case has been registered under IPC and Information Act provisions, he added. Incidentally, schools are set to reopen on Monday after being shut down last month due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.