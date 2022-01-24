Mumbai: As all schools in Maharashtra for classes 1 to 12 are set to be re-opened from Monday (January 24) with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the decision was taken after complete thought was given to the issue. Schools were shut last month after a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Tope said opening of schools was necessary for the brain development of children and it was not right to keep them at home for long. The reopening of schools was a risk or middle path the state government decided upon to stop the spread of the virus as well as ensure children do not suffer. “We have given a lot of flexibility and also stressed that following COVID-19 norms is a must,” the minister said, adding that parents must send their wards to school.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Captain KL Rahul After Series Whitewash vs SA, Says 'He is Completely Out of Ideas'

