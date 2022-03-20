Breaking News LIVE Updates, March 20, 2022: Three bodies have been recovered out of the six boys who drowned in the Kharasrota river in Odisha’s Jajpur on Saturday. The search operation is being carried out by the Fire department and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF).”The locals had recovered one of the bodies before we arrived. We have rescued two others, three are still missing. The rescue operation has been halted due to low light. We will continue it from Sunday morning,” said Purna Chandra Marandi, District Assistant Fire Officer.According to locals, the boys went to the river for taking a bath after playing Holi on Saturday. “As they were taking a bath in the river after playing Holi, they noticed that one of them is drowning in the river. So my nephew tried to rescue his friend. One by one all of them drowned in a bid to rescue others. At last my son went to rescue and he also drowned in the river,” said Satya Chandra Jena, father of one of the deceased.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Day 9: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Continues Its Historic Run, Inches Closer To Rs 175 Crore

Live Updates

  • 10:34 AM IST

    Uttarakhand legislative party meeting is scheduled to be held today

    Uttarakhand’s acting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, party leaders Madan Kaushik and Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ have arrived at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss govt formation

  • 10:33 AM IST

    Bihar: 3 police vehicles were torched by mob; one police personnel lost his life in the incident. The incident took place after a man who was taken into police custody died due to a bee sting at the police station, said Upendra Nath Verma, SP Bettiah

  • 10:33 AM IST

    Uttarakhand’s acting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, at Uttarakhand Bhawan in Delhi: The procedure for government formation is underway…the BJP central leadership will take a decision (on CM face)

  • 9:44 AM IST

    Russia-Ukraine war: 71 children evacuated from orphanage in Sumy
    More than seventy children have been evacuated from an orphanage in Ukraine’s Sumy. Sumy Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi wrote on Facebook that the infants had been sheltering in basements for two weeks before they could be evacuated abroad to a safe location. Many of the infants also have health problems.

  • 9:39 AM IST

    Cyclone Asani: Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration cancels scheduled sailing of vessels in Foreshore Sector (services between Port Blair and nearby Islands) and issues helpline number 03192-245555/232714 & toll-free number – 1-800-345-2714 for passengers, in view of Cyclone Asani

  • 8:08 AM IST

    Mumbai Police: Crime Branch arrested a person from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow for allegedly handling hawala money of DCP Saurabh Tripathi, an accused in the Angadiya extortion case

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Punjab woman shot dead: We got information around 8 pm that a woman has been shot dead. One person, Simran was also shot and has been admitted to the hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed that the bullet was fired by Simran who is a police constable, said ADCP Ashwini Gotyal, Ludhiana

  • 7:51 AM IST

  • 7:39 AM IST

    Israeli Prime Minister to visit India from April 2: Stressing that Indo-Israel ties are based on mutual “appreciation and meaningful collaboration”, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said he will be visiting India in the first week of April to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

    The visit also aims to expand the cooperation between the two countries in the areas of innovation and technology, security and cyber, and agriculture and climate change. “Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India on Saturday, 2 April 2022, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Israeli PM’s Foreign Media Adviser said in a statement.

  • 7:39 AM IST

