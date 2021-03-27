Breaking News Live March 27: West Bengal and Assam are going to polls in the first phase on Saturday. In West Bengal, 30 seats are going to polls in the first phase, which includes all constituencies in Purulia and Jhargram, and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur. The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray. Similarly in Assam, 47 constituencies across 12 districts are going to polls in the first of the two phased poll for a total of 126 member Assam Assembly. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray from 47 seats– 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam’s Nagaon district going to polls in the first phase. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, will on Saturday offer prayers at Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj. Also Read - Over To The Voters: Polling In 77 Constituencies Across West Bengal, Assam Begins At 8 AM Today