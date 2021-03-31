Breaking News Live March 31, 2021: Just a day ahead of the second phase of elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission has removed three officials including the returning officer of the Ballygunj assembly constituency in Kolkata. The ECI also sought a panel of three officers for filing the returning officer’s post at the earliest. It also removed Haldia SDPO Barun Baidya and replaced him with Uttam Mitra. In the meantime, NCP chief Sharad Pawar underwent endoscopy at a hospital in Mumbai a day before schedule. After Pawar complained of abdominal pains on Sunday, he was taken to the hospital for a check-up on the same evening. ON the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi, saying creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakistan and India, in particular the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 27,918 New COVID Cases, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Extends Curbs Till April 10 | Key Developments

