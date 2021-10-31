Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 31, 2021:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the second session of the G20 Rome Summit on climate change and the environment on Sunday. He is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The first session of the G20 Rome Summit kicked off on Saturday as world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered to discuss the global economy and health. After concluding the first session of the G20 summit, PM Modi, taking to Twitter said that the proceedings at the G20 Summit were “extensive and productive”.
Also Read - Ind vs NZ, T20 WC: Not Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant; Manoj Tiwary Wants Ravindra Jadeja at No 4 vs New Zealand in Do-Or-Die Super 12 Game

Live Updates

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites to be held today: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the last rites of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be held on October 31 at Kanteerava Studio. The government decided to hold the last rites on October 31 after seeing the number of fans thronging Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru to pay their last respects. Also, the Chief Minister said, conducting the last rites at Kanteerava Studio after dark would pose a major challenge.

  • 6:56 AM IST

    Pune police lodges another case against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi: Pune Police on Saturday lodged one more case against Kiran Gosavi, an NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, at Wanowarie Police Station for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections. The Pune City Police informed that Gosavi has been booked under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arms act 3(b) for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections. This is the third case lodged against him.

  • 6:55 AM IST

    Amit Shah to address ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas’ event in Gujarat: Union home minister Amit Shah will on Sunday address the Rashtriya Ekta Divas or National Unity Day celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Kevadiya in Gujarat. Shah is also scheduled to address the event.