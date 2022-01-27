Breaking News LIVE, Jan 27, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will host the first India-Central Asia summit in a virtual format on January 27 as part of the country’s engagement with the extended neighborhood. Connectivity, trade, forging an institutionalized framework for cooperation, and the situation in Afghanistan are expected to be on the agenda when India hosts the first summit with the five Central Asian states today. Head of state of Central Asian countries will join the summit virtually. India has very close bilateral ties with several countries of Central Asia. India-Kazakhstan trade is highest in the Central Asian region.Also Read - After 68 Years, Air India Likely To Be Handed Over To Tata Group Today

