Breaking News LIVE, Jan 27, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will host the first India-Central Asia summit in a virtual format on January 27 as part of the country's engagement with the extended neighborhood. Connectivity, trade, forging an institutionalized framework for cooperation, and the situation in Afghanistan are expected to be on the agenda when India hosts the first summit with the five Central Asian states today. Head of state of Central Asian countries will join the summit virtually. India has very close bilateral ties with several countries of Central Asia. India-Kazakhstan trade is highest in the Central Asian region.

Also Read - Air India Divestment Likely To Be Concluded By January 27

Live Updates

  • 8:26 AM IST

    Former Congress Uttarakhand chief Kishore Upadhyaya likely to join BJP today: In a major setback to Congress ahead of February 14 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, former party state chief Kishore Upadhyaya is likely to join BJP today, said the sources in the BJP. According to the sources, Upadhyaya could contest the Assembly polls from the Tehri constituency.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    Jharkhand: Suspected Naxals blow up a portion of railway tracks on the Howrah-New Delhi line between Chichaki and Chaudharybandh railway stations in Giridih.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Congress changes Harish Rawat’s seat to Lalkuan: Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat will now contest the February 14 assembly elections from Lalkuan seat instead of Ramnagar, which was announced earlier. The Congress changed Rawat’s seat in the third list of 10 candidates announced late on Wednesday. In this list, the party changed the seats of five of its previously nominated candidates. It also nominated Rawat’s daughter Anupama Rawat from the Haridwar rural assembly seat.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    TMC delegation to visit EC Thursday to discuss key issues’ on Goa polls: A four-member TMC delegation will visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday to discuss key issues in connection with the upcoming polls in Goa, the party said on Wednesday. The delegation will comprise Saugata Roy (MP, Lok Sabha), Aparupa Poddar (MP, Lok Sabha), Dr Santanu Sen (MP, Rajya Sabha), Abir Ranjan Biswas (MP, Rajya Sabha), it said. Goa will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

  • 7:24 AM IST

    Air India likely to be handed over to Tata group on Thursday: The Indian government is likely to hand over Air India to the Tata Group on Thursday, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate, officials said on Wednesday. After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited – a subsidiary of the Tata Group’s holding company – for Rs 18,000 crore.